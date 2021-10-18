Lcnb Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lcnb Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 59.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 88,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $564.47 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $587.37 and a 200-day moving average of $615.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.54.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

