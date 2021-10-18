Lcnb Corp Buys 7,304 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.1% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $155.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

