Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of NuCana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NuCana by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NuCana by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 257,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.67 on Monday. NuCana plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.27) by $2.27. As a group, analysts forecast that NuCana plc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

