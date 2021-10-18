Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report sales of $96.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.40 million. Lantheus posted sales of $88.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $395.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $398.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $478.95 million, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

LNTH traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,453. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lantheus by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $5,704,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

