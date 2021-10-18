Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 730,500 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 1,257,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,684. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTRA shares. Aegis cut their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

