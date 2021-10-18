King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 750 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after acquiring an additional 62,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Shares of RS opened at $147.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

