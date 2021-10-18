King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 8,000 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DZS were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DZS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in DZS by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in DZS by 5.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DZS by 15.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DZS by 20.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

DZSI opened at $11.84 on Monday. DZS Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $322.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.45 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

