King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,315 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $17,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 211.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.