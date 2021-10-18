King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 12,695 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 32.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 164,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $815.88 million, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Worth acquired 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,474,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

