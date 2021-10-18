King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $53.84 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $53,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

