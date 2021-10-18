Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $101,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $712.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.43.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
