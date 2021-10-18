Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $101,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $712.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 183.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

