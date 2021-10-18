Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KMT opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

