KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.29 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $141.32 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 73.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $228.81 or 0.00370437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00197625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00089534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

