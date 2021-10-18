Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $295.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

