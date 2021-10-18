Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 235.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 163,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $16.06 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.