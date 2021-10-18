Jump Financial LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 620,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,897,000 after purchasing an additional 157,761 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

