Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of SQZ Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $341.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. Analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

