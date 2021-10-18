Jump Financial LLC Invests $399,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $136.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average is $123.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.