JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JOYY by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JOYY by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in JOYY by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in JOYY by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,741,000 after purchasing an additional 466,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in JOYY by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

