John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Sells $374,675.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $150.18. The company had a trading volume of 117,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,645. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $161.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172,096 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $11,838,000.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

