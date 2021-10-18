Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $21.13

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $20.01. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 249 shares traded.

JANX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

