iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,500 shares.The stock last traded at $274.16 and had previously closed at $274.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.42.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.