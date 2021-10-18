iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lessened by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 10.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.06. The stock had a trading volume of 94,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,500. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.93 and a 52-week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

