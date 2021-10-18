iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 86,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 659,002 shares.The stock last traded at $251.76 and had previously closed at $251.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

