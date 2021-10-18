iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 59.6% in September

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the September 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,733,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.