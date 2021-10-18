iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 5.9%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.01 and last traded at $68.01. 2,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 600,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.28.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.