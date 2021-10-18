Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of KBWR stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,375. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $67.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.369 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.
