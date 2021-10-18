Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.36

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.36 and last traded at $130.30, with a volume of 2027907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.47. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.