Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.59

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 82892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

The company has a market cap of C$170.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.55.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.3786851 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

