Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $183,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00.

NASDAQ QURE traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $28.45. 7,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,813. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on QURE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

