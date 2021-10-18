Insider Buying: Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Major Shareholder Buys 2,415,459 Shares of Stock

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc purchased 2,415,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SEB traded up $51.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4,182.00. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 871. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,870.02 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 29.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 66.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

