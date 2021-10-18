Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Infosys also posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 52.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after buying an additional 4,381,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Infosys in the second quarter worth about $68,474,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. 338,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

