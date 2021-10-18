Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 383,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. 1,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,697. The stock has a market cap of $355.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 177,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 695,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 103,784 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 743.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 966,390 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

