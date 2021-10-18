Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Infinera stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 316,115 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 121,616 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

