Indus Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,946 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology makes up about 2.5% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,726,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,625,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. 203,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,184,688. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

