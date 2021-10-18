Indus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 703,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632,390 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $165,470,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. 381,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,390,109. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

