Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $40,635,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Incyte by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

