Illuvium (ILV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.57 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $741.40 or 0.01193942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $476.36 million and $34.57 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.22 or 0.99906151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.99 or 0.06179074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00024481 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.