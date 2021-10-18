iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Update

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 474,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

