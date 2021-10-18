ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider Sells $199,000.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ICFI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,370. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $102.23.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
