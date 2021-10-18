ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider Sells $199,000.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,370. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $102.23.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.