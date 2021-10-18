Hyve (HYVE) Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyve has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00068714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00071522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00103163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,595.97 or 1.00164155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.15 or 0.06215383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00025237 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

