Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 64.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,864,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after buying an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $144.52 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 267.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

