Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Hilltop stock remained flat at $$33.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,234. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

