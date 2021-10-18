Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.92. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

HIW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,050. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

