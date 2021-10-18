High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.69

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 43290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$16.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire bought 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$25,116.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,601.10.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

