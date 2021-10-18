Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Update

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLXA. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 66.7% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Helix Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLXA stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 196,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,915. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Helix Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

