Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 26.0% in September

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Heineken stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 60,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,405. Heineken has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEINY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

