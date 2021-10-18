Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 26.0% in September

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Heineken stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 60,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,405. Heineken has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.
