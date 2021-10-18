Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Hecla Mining posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

HL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 98,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 64,969 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

