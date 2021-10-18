Head to Head Comparison: Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) vs. Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Carter Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.14 $5.47 billion $0.26 10.42 Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.33 -$45.86 million N/A N/A

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mizuho Financial Group and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Carter Bankshares has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19% Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Mizuho Financial Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

