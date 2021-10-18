HarbourVest Partners LLC Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $4,961,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total value of $1,543,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,395 shares of company stock valued at $62,402,801 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BILL opened at $296.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.64. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $308.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

